Great Fall Feeling Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.