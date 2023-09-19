Great Fall Feeling Weather Continues
September 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
