Good Weekend Weather: Not As Humid, Highs In The Low 90s, Lows In The 60s

September 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

