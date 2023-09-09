Good Weekend Weather: Not As Humid, Highs In The Low 90s, Lows In The 60s
September 9, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
