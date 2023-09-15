Georgia Police Say Stabbing, Home Invasion Suspect May Be In Escambia County

September 15, 2023

A Georgia stabbing and home invasion suspect may be in Escambia County.

The Albany (GA) Police Department said Robert Bleedlove fled an early Thursday morning stabbing and home invasion during which he stabbed a woman and his own brother.

He fled in a gold Ford Edge. The vehicle was recovered in Pensacola by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office but Breedlove was not located.

Albany police said he is believed to be in the Pensacola area. He is wanted for aggravated assault, home invasion, aggravated battery and motor vehicle theft. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 