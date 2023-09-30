Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

It’s a sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment

Thursday, the Northview High School NJROTC helped unload 38,000 pounds — 19 tons — of pumpkins under the big tent on Highway 29 near Neal Road.

The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road and is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.