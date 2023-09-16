Escambia School Board Approves Lower Millage Rate, $797.5 Million Budget

The Escambia County School Board has approved a lower millage rate and a high budget for the 2023-2024 year.

The millage rate will drop from 5.274 to 5.144, but is still considered a tax increase because it exceeds the rolled back rate by 9.6%. The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The budget is $797.5 million, up $15 million from the last fiscal year budget of $782 million.

The budget and millage rate passed on a 4-0 vote with District 1 board member Kevin Adams absent.