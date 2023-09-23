Escambia Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Sold At Publix

An Escambia County man has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize for a ticket purchased at a local Publix.

Christopher Banks, 52, claimed his million at the Florida Lottery Pensacola District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Grant purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 9251 University Parkway at Nine Mile Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million.