ECSO Colonel David Ingram Completes FBI National Academy

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Colonel David Ingram has completed the 287th session of the FBI National Academy.

Ingram completed an intensive 10-week program focusing on communication, leadership, and fitness training led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

Ingram joins Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, Chief Tommi Lyter, and Chief Andy Hobbs as graduates of this prestigious law enforcement executive program.

“We continuously look for opportunities to improve our service to the community. Training and professionalism are paramount to this mission. We are proud of Colonel Ingram and are certain the training he received will make him an even better public servant,” Simmons said.