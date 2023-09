County Websites And Services Restored After Morning Network Outage

Escambia County websites and services were down for a period of time Thursday morning due to network issues.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said all of his branches across the county were down and unable to assist citizens due to the outage.

The outage impacted networks managed by Escambia County. This did not include the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.