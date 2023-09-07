Council Nixes Gomez’s Attempt To Circumvent Charter And Hire Interim Century Town Manager

The Century Town Council has put the brakes on newly appointed interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. and his immediate efforts to hire an interim town manager while apparently circumventing the requirements of the town’s charter. Last week, Gomez admitted that he was in over his head, and presented the council with his choice to help lead the town.

Tuesday night, the town council approved a two-page scope of work for an interim town manager or consultant to assist the town. The motion specified that the scope would be used in future requests for proposals for the position.

Gomez then immediately asked the council to allow him to enter into negotiations with Robert Thompson to serve in the position for three months. His request noted that $25,000 was available for consulting services in the town budget through September and over $40,000 was budgeted for consultants in the next fiscal year beginning October 1.

“I know that I am in over my head, but I don’t want the town of Century to suffer due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez told his town council a few minutes after he was sworn in on August 28. At that meeting, he asked the town council to consider contracting with consultant Thompson of DeFuniak Springs, who he said was recommended by the Florida League of Cities.

“A vote for this guy is a vote for Century,” Gomez said this week.

Council member Alicia Johnson questioned if the town needed to request proposals or accept applications.

Gomez said he was told by the Florida League of Cities and Johnson that a request for proposals or bids from other potentially interested persons was not needed.

“We just trying to get somebody in place interim, you skip all that,” Gomez said.

“No matter what Florida League of Cities says, no matter what Mr Johnson says, Century still has to abide by the charter. If we are required to get three bids, we must get three bids if he is to be interim,” council vice president Shelisa McCall said. “To then forgo our established charter and ignore it, it’s just not fair to everybody else. It’s like we wanted to hold these people to those standards, but now we want to skip them, and I don’t think that’s right.”

McCall said the town’s former interim town manager, Vernon Prather, was hired through an application process and vote, and she remembered reading the applications on NorthEscambia.com.

Then Gomez tried to rationalize that the town’s former interim town manager, Vernon Prather, was hired without a council vote.

“No, the council didn’t vote, council didn’t vote” Gomez interjected. “The order came from downtown Pensacola to the interim city manager that was in place, and they brought their guy and they scrapped five applications. If it’s a lie, then the blog told me. There was five applications that were scrapped. I can show you the article right now on the phone.”

While Gomez said the council did not vote to hire Prather, Gomez voted yes when Prather was hired in December 2019. In fact, Gomez actually made the motion to hire Prather, according to the town’s official meeting minutes (pictured left, click to enlarge).

And NorthEscambia.com never reported anything about any order from downtown Pensacola or that five applications were scrapped to hire Prather (there were only five applications including Prather). We did report that then Century interim city manager Buz Eddy recommended to scrap applications and hire Prather on an interim basis.

“The League (Florida League of Cities) is what we establish most of our rules by,” Gomez said. “I could care less what I look like in anybody’s paper…I’m doing this for Century.”

The Florida League of Cities (FLC) is an advocacy group serving over 400 municipalities in the state, according to their website. The FLC is not a government agency and has no governmental authority. Century’s rules are governed by a charter which established the town.

“If we want this guy, we can get him,” Gomez said. “And we’re not breaking anybody’s law, or stepping on anybody’s toes, or doing anything illegal.”

“If we do it this way, we are going against our charter, plain and simple” McCall interjected.

Town Clerk Leslie Howington clarified that the charter states anything costing over $500 must be bid. She called town attorney Matt Dannheisser and placed him on speakerphone.

“Ms. Howington, I need to talk to you tomorrow about that,” Gomez told her, motioning toward the phone with Dannheisser on the line.

“Five hundred dollars or more, the council is required to request and receive bids,” the attorney said.

The council voted 3-0 to advertise for an interim town manager or consultant through noon on September 19 with the Florida League of Cities, Florida League of Mayors and League of City Managers. The motion did not include advertising locally. The council plans to consider their choice seven hours after the deadline during a regular council meeting.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.