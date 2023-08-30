‘I Am In Over My Head’ – New Century Interim Mayor Asks For Consultant To Help Run The Town

Newly appointed Century interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. says he needs help to make sure he can properly run the town.

“I know that I am in over my head, but I don’t want the town of Century to suffer due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez told his town council a few minutes after he was sworn in Monday night.

Gomez asked the town council to consider contracting with consultant Robert Thompson of DeFuniak Springs, who he said was recommended by the Florida League of Cities.

During the approximate three months Gomez will serve as interim mayor until a permanent replacement is elected, Thompson would assist the town with day to day operations.

Thompson is a former assistant county manager of Las Cruces, New Mexico. He served as city manager in DeFuniak Springs from June 1, 2021, until he declined to renew his 18-month contract in December 2022.

“His credentials speak for themselves. He comes well advertised. He and I spoke a lot this week,” Gomez said. “I researched him, and he’s is top of the line. He can handle anything.”

Thompson declined to say how much he would charge for his services; he said that would be based upon a scope of work created by the town.

Presumably under the town charter’s bid requirements, the scope would become a request for proposals to be solicited from anyone interested. The scope for a consultant will be discussed at the council’s September 5 meeting.

“I refuse to let the Town of Century falter due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez said.

Pictured top: Newly appointed Century interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. asks his town council for help from a consultant to run the town. Pictured inset: Consultant Robert Thompson. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.