Cliffie Mae Hanks

Cliffie Mae Hanks, 94, of Pensacola, Florida went to be with her Lord on September 8, 2023. She was born on October 6, 1928 in Atmore, Alabama, but resided in the Pensacola area for most of her life. Her life was filled with faith, family, and love. She leaves behind cherished memories of her devotion to her family and friends. She was a proud member of Pine Forest Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Thomas Franklin Hanks; and her daughters, Linda Diane and Patricia Ann Reese.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann (Raymond) Stokes; son, Tommy Wayne (Aizhen) Hanks; daughter, Camey Hanks (Richard) Greene; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her beloved church, Pine Forest Assembly of God Church mission program.

The family invites all who knew and loved Cliffie to join us in celebration of her remarkable life and legacy at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment 32533.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gene Hudson officiating.

A reception will follow in the dining room for all who would like to attend. Interment will follow at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, Florida.

Special thanks to her hospice nurse, her family support, and all the many friends who brought food and comfort. It gave her much encouragement during her most difficult time.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.