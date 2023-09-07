Charles ‘Tommy’ Edward Ward

September 7, 2023

Charles “Tommy” Edward Ward passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the age of 85. Tommy was born October 20, 1937 to the late Claude J. Ward and Lena I. Ward.

Tommy retired from the Escambia County Florida Jail Maintenance Department. He was mechanically inclined from an early age and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed watching western movies with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He attended services at Bush Street Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Geraldine Carlisle; and brother, Wayne Ward.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Dorothy Elaine Graves Ward; son, Kenneth Jonathan (Nicci) Ward; three daughters, Tammy Ward, Rebecca Jeannette (Ed) Cooke, and Kathleen Ward; step-daughter, Cassie (Mike) McCaffrey; step-son, Alan (Carrie) Powell; grandchildren, Kristina Harris, Stephen Cooke, Abby Ward, Tommy Ward, Lexi Ward, Summer McCaffrey, Will McCaffrey, Lilly Powell, Hunter Powell, Brianna Bhramayana; and great-grandson, River McCaffery; and sister, Wilma Enfinger.

