Chance Of Sunday Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.