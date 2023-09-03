Chance Of Sunday Showers And Storms
September 3, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 71.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
