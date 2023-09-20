Century Votes To Move Forward Toward 290% Tax Increase, Higher Budget

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday to move forward toward a nearly 300% property tax increase and an $8 million budget proposed by interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr.

Because the tax increase is so high, the state required approval by a unanimous vote of all four council members. The council was unable to take a vote at their last budget meeting on September 5 due to an absent council member.

On a 4-0 vote Tuesday, the council tentatively approved a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 290.66% greater than the rolled-back rate of .2356 mills. The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and the law says it must be advertised as such. The .9204 millage rate has been constant for several years.

Property values in Century have increased from approximately $49.5 million to $54.5 million over the last year, according to the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office. Last year, property taxes generated $45,518 for Century; this year is expected to be $50,307.

The $8 million tentative budget is up more than $2 million (39%) over last year’s $5,8 million, mostly due to grant funds.

A second vote for a final millage rate and budget approval will follow at another meeting on September 26.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.