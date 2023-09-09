Cat Country 98.7 Nominated For CMA Station of the Year

September 9, 2023

Cat Country 98.7 is one of five nominees for this year’s small market Country Music Association Radio Station of the Year.

“To be recognized as one of five stations for the biggest award in country radio is a testament to the work our team does each day. We are proud to represent our communities,” WYCT, Cat Country 98.7, owner Mary Hoxeng said.

The winners of the 57th Annual CMA Awards will be honored during a November 8 broadcast on ABC from Nashville.

Cat Country 98.7 won the CMA Radio Station of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Pictured: Cat Country 98.7 morning show hosts Brent Lane and Mel McCrae. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 