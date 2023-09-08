Cantonment Man Violated Restraining Order By Repeatedly Calling Woman From Jail, ECSO Says

September 8, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of calling a woman multiple times over four days from inside the county jail in violation of a restraining order and leading a deputy on a short low-speed chase.

Curtis Keith Morris, 56, was  charged with possession of methamphetamine, fleeing and eluding LEO with lights and siren activated, and violating a domestic violence injunction.

In August, Morris allegedly repeatedly violated the injunction by calling the victim multiple times from the Escambia County Jail after he was booked for previously violating the injunction. According to an arrest report, he made several calls that were missed and also left at least three voicemails.

Recently, a deputy attempted to stop Morris driving a Ford F150 without a tag in the area of Cedar Tree Lane and Highway 95A. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from the pursuing deputy at about 20 mph before pulling into his driveway on Cedar Point Road.

Deputies located a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine in the truck.

Morris remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond after his bond was revoked in a previous case.

