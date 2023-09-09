Atmore Woman Charged With Kitchen Knife Stabbing At Apartment Complex

September 9, 2023

A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex in Atmore.

About 1:15 a.m. on September 4, the Atmore Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on Point Escambia Circle.

“The officers contacted the family members involved who stated they were arguing when Janice Grant age 63 of Atmore, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the leg,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Grant was charged with domestic violence second degree.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 