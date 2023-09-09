Atmore Woman Charged With Kitchen Knife Stabbing At Apartment Complex

A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex in Atmore.

About 1:15 a.m. on September 4, the Atmore Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on Point Escambia Circle.

“The officers contacted the family members involved who stated they were arguing when Janice Grant age 63 of Atmore, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the leg,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Grant was charged with domestic violence second degree.