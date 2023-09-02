‘Oh Man That Was Fun’ — Tate Aggies Defeat The Northview Chiefs In The ‘Summerford Bowl’

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 at Tate’s Carl Madison Field in the second annual “Summerford Bowl” that pits head coach Rhett Summerford and his Aggies against brother head coach Wes Summerford and his Chiefs.

“Oh man that was fun,” Rhett Summerford said after the big win over his little brother. “It’s fun seeing him; it’s just a cool moment. They have a good team, and he’s going to get them rolling. After this season, they are going to be there. That’s just the way it is. He’s a great coach. It was fun. I hope he does it again next year.”

Officially, it was the FFA Ag Bowl with a cowbell as the big trophy Friday night. Last year, washing the family Thanksgiving dinner dishes was also on the line when Northview topped Tate 34-25.

“We are still getting better,” Rhett Summerford said of his Tate Aggies, who celebrated another big milestone Thursday night with their second win of the season. The Aggies have not won more than one game in a season since 2018.

“We’ll continue to work. Our kids are hungry and It was a big win for our program tonight. That’s just the truth,” the Aggies coach said, seconds before he was dunked with a Gatorade bucket of ice water by players Christian Neptune and Trey Edwards. They had waited patiently for the interview with NorthEscambia.com to end so our camera wasn’t soaked.

“Man they all look a lot better,” Northview’s Wes Summerford said of his brother and the best Tate team in five years. “In that time frame to get those kids like that and believing — he’s just done a great job.”

“I don’t know if I can get away with playing him again,” Wes Summerford said. “We may tuck tail and run, both of us just go separate ways. But it’s been fun, and it’s awesome to play here (at Tate). It’s awesome to bring our team down here and see this facility and everything, and it’s a good experience for them.”

Senior Andre Colston put the Aggies on the board 7-0 with 7:41 in the first on a 20-yard touchdown run. Still in the first, quarterback Taite Davis found Christian Neptune on a 74-yard touchdown play, 14-0. To round out the first, the Aggies did again, this time Davis to Neptune for a 30-yard TD.

In the second quarter, Davis hit Brayden Beck for a 24-yarder and C.J. Autrey was across the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown.

Northview scored their first touchdown just over a minute before the half on a pass from Wyatt Scruggs to Joe Wright from 24-yard out. The Chiefs added their final score on a 7-yard pass to Devin Kelly.

Tate (2-1) will hit the road to take on Navarre on September 15. The Northview Chiefs, off to a rough 0-3 start, will host Lighthouse Private Christian Academy September 15 in Bratt.

