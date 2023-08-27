Wahoos’ Win Streak Snapped In 6-2 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night with a 6-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers.

Jonathan Bermúdez (L, 3-5) pitched well, allowing only two earned runs over 5.0 innings, but the Pensacola offense had a quiet night in their first loss in a week.

Biloxi took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Isaac Collins singled, stole second, took third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch. Felix Valerio stretched the lead to 3-0 in the second inning with a two-run homer.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Shuckers starter Christian Mejias (W, 5-10) through five innings, but put together a threat in the sixth inning to force Biloxi to go to their bullpen. Nick Bennett allowed RBI singles to Norel González and Bennett Hostetler as the Blue Wahoos got within a run, but retired Cody Morissette and Cobie Fletcher-Vance to end the threat with two men in scoring position.

Another opportunity fell by the wayside in the seventh, as Kyler Castillo singled and Will Banfield doubled to put runners on base with one out. Once again, the Biloxi bullpen delivered as Jacob Berry and Paul McIntosh grounded out to preserve the 3-2 score.

The Shuckers added insurance in the seventh on a two-run single from Jackson Chourio, and got another in the eighth on a Lamar Sparks RBI single. Cam Robinson shut the door in the ninth for a 6-2 final.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Shuckers on Sunday night.

written by Erik Bremer