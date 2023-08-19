Triple Digit Heat In Store For Most Of The Next Week

f

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 109. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.