These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County I-10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until fall when the Welcome Center improvements are scheduled to be complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through August as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through August as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers will encounter alternating daytime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform drainage and driveway improvement work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime closures, between Fairfield and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform widening and resurfacing work.

Drivers will encounter alternating daytime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform drainage and driveway improvement work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime closures, between Fairfield and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform widening and resurfacing work. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

– C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform sidewalk work.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform sidewalk work. Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole rehabilitation at the following locations: S.R. 291 (North Davis Highway) east of Lloyd Street U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) at North Reus Street intersection U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) at North Coyle Street intersection U.S. 98 (West Garden Street) at North Donelson Street intersection SR 292 (North Pace Boulevard) at West Wright Street, West Belmont Street, West Strong Street, West La Rua Street, West Jackson Street, U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street), and West Gadsden Street intersections.

Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole rehabilitation at the following locations: S.R. 295 (West Fairfield Drive) Routine Maintenance at North S Street – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 11 for sidewalk repair operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of specific areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

- Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 27, motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a new traffic configuration from west of Bayshore Road to east of Green Briar Parkway as lanes will be shifted slightly north to allow for crews to perform construction activities on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to east of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers may experience lane closures in the outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge the week of Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place concrete for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

– Drivers may experience lane closures in the outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge the week of Sunday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place concrete for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U . S. 98 Turn Lane Construction West of Tiger Lake Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31 for the constructing of a new turn lane.

Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31 for the constructing of a new turn lane. U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction near Watkins Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the constructing of a new turn lane.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.