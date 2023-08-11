Tate Grad Cam Partrick Signs With Shorter University Baseball

August 11, 2023

Tate High School 2023 graduate Cam Partrick signed Thursday to play baseball with Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

“The most important person in my journey has definitely been God. At the end of my senior year, I didn’t think I’d be standing here today, but God had other plans for my future and has allowed me to continue my baseball career at Shorter University. I want to use every opportunity I get to use my platform to honor Him,” Partrick said during a signing ceremony held at Tate.

The Shorter Hawks are a NCAA Division II team.

