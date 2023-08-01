Sunny And Hot, High Near 100 For Your Tuesday

August 1, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 60%

