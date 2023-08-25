Salzman Proposes Term Limits For County Commissioners

August 25, 2023

Rep. Michelle Salzman is proposing a constitutional amendment to limit county commissioners across Florida to eight years in office.

The term limit would prohibit commissioners who have held office for the preceding eight years from seeing reelection. The term limits would apply to terms of office beginning on or after November 5, 2024.

If approved during the next legislative session, the amendment would require approval by Florida voters.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this on the 2024 ballot,” Salzman said. “The people of Florida have been asking for this opportunity to choose for a while. I fully support term limits at all levels of government.”

The proposal was Salzman’s first filing for the 2024 session.

