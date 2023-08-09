Reminder: This Route To Several North Escambia Schools Is Closed For Bridge Replacement

August 9, 2023

With the first day of school on Thursday, drivers are being reminded of a bridge closure on the primary route for many to reach several North Escambia schools.

Highway 4 is closed between Byrneville and Bratt to replace the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek, potentially slowing traffic with a detour for drivers headed to Northview High, Ernest Ward Middle, Byrneville Elementary and Bratt Elementary schools.

Byrneville Elementary has added a bus stop in Bratt for families that live on the west side of the bridge; contact the school for more specific information.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the detour is expected to be in place for nearly a year for the $3,837,105 project to replace the structurally deficient bridge  The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work will be done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

A 330-day detour is planned from Highway 4 to Bratt Road (the eastern end of Bratt Road closer to Century) to Pine Barren Road, to Highway 4 (near Northview High School).

The portion of Highway 4 closed since July 10 is 4.14 miles; the detour will be 5.67 miles. The average daily traffic count is 1,800 vehicles per day.

The bridge constructed in 1942 is 225 feet long and has wood supports, some of which were failing and were later reinforced with steel.

A smaller Highway 4 bridge located just to the east of the Canoe Creek bridge is not set for replacement at this time.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 