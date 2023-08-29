One Airlifted After Highway 97 Rollover Crash

August 29, 2023

One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Highway 97 in Davisville.

A Dodge Journey was northbound on Highway 97 near Nokomis Road about 8:20 a.m. when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its side in a dirt road.

Firefighters extricated the driver. The older adult female was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital for treatment. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS responded.

