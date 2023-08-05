New Verizon Tower Constructed Near Walnut Hill

August 5, 2023

A cell tower we first told you about in 2020 is now standing near Walnut Hill.

An application for the 280-foot self-supporting tower was filed on behalf of Verizon in 2020 and approved by Escambia County in June 2021.

Recently the tower was constructed near the end of Wilma Road, just north of Highway 164 about two miles east of North Highway 99. Workers have continued to install equipment on the tower.

The tower is located on a leased 6,400 square foot portion of a parcel.

“Given the demand in this area, this tower is critical to increasing the coverage area and providing a reliable signal for residents and emergency responders within the area,”  Verizon wrote in their Escambia County development application.

There’s no word on when service from the tower will go live for customers.

Pictured: A new 280-foot Verizon tower on Wilma Road near Walnut Hill. A worker can be seen on the tower in the top photo (below the equipment, with two buckets). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

