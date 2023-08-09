New System Allows Vehicle Registration Pick Ups In Molino — Without Waiting In Line

Back in May, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford introduced a new way to pick up registrations from his office in Molino without the need to get in line.

The Molino tax office recently completed their 625th transaction using the Expressway lockers, and over 12,000 express transactions have been completed countywide.

“Expressway Lockers is a convenient way to renew and pick up your registrations on the same day without delay. Expressway Lockers can be used to renew registrations or purchase Florida specialty license plates,” Lunsford said.

Here’s how it works:

Renew your registration online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Receive an email from “Luxer One” when your registration is ready. Scan your pickup code at the locker. No need to wait in line.

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino Office is located at 6440 North Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center complex.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.