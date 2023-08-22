Multiple Inmates Reportedly Stabbed At Century Prison

Multiple inmates were reportedly stabbed during an incident at the Century Correctional Institution Sunday morning.

About 8:45 a.m., the prison called Escambia County for ambulances for the injured inmates. Multiple units that responded from Escambia County EMS and D.W. McMillan EMS.

Two inmates were airlifted by medical helicopters, according to Escambia County.

“FDC staff observed four inmates with injuries at Century Correctional Institution. Two of the inmates were transported to an outside hospital for further evaluation,” the Florida Department of Corrections told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon.

Due to an open investigation by the Office of Inspector General, the FDC would not provide the inmate names or further details.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.