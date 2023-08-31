Joyce Marie Hart

J beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, August 29th. She leaves behind cherished memories and an enduring legacy of love and kindness.

Born on March 19, 1947, Joyce was the daughter of John Van Herrington and Louise Rebecca Herrington. She grew up in Warner Robins, Georgia, then she moved to Molino, Florida, where Joyce’s compassionate nature flourished, radiating warmth and care to all who knew her.

Joyce will forever be remembered for her dedication to family. Joyce is survived by her sister Judy Persuhn and her brother Van Herrington of Warner Robins, Georgia. As a devoted mother, she nurtured and supported her children, Adam Hart (Lottie), Pamela Gordon (Ronald), Douglas Hart (Julie), Lindsay Bauldree (Jeffrey), and Tommy Sheffield, guiding them with love and wisdom throughout their lives. She took great pride in their accomplishments and was a constant source of encouragement and inspiration.

Beyond her role as a mother, Joyce doted on her grandchildren, Brooke Gordon, Brianna Gordon, Brett Gordon, Kaylin Glenn, Zachary Glenn, Wesley Hart, Taylor Hart, Clara Hart, Payton Hart, Mason Bauldree, Emma Bauldree, Grayden Sheffield, McKinley Sheffield, Pierce Fiveash, Grayson Fiveash, and Braden Fiveash creating countless cherished memories. Her love and generosity knew no bounds, and she made sure to impart invaluable life lessons, creating lasting impressions on the hearts of every grandchild. Joyce was a grandmother to anyone that came around to try her sweet tea. Her spirit will live on in their lives, as reminder of her unwavering love.

Throughout her life, Joyce was known for her genuine warmth and ability to make everyone around her feel at ease, which made her a beloved friend to many. She had a remarkable ability to bring people together, with her home being a hub of love, laughter, good food and cherished moments.

In addition to her family, Joyce leaves behind a multitude of friends and loved ones who will forever miss her presence. Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but her memory will remain eternally alive in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will take place on Saturday, September 2 from 1-2 p.m. and fellowship from 2-4 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Molino, Florida.

Joyce Marie Hart’s presence in our lives was a gift that will never be forgotten. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find solace in the beautiful memories she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.