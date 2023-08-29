Jimmy Eugene Jay

Jimmy Eugene Jay, age 82, of Atmore, AL, passed away on August 27, 2023. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Poarch, AL, to Henison Jay and Lindy Rolin Jay. He served 43 years as lieutenant with the Atmore Police Department. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Linda Johnson and Charlene Pugh and his grandchildren, Patrick Jay and Jeremy Jay.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia McCall Jay; his children: Randy (Joyce) Jay, Ronnie (Martha) Jay, Roger Jay, Robin (Stephanie) Jay, Sharon (Todd) Stearns, and Jeffrey (Meg) Diedtrich; son-in-law, Larry Pugh; stepchildren: Jonathan McCurdy, Christopher McCurdy and Michael McCurdy; his grandchildren: Anna, Michael, Alex, Steven, Jonathan, Josh, Jennifer, Cindy, Michelle, Amy, Lisa, Christopher, Timothy, Harlee, Riley, Jace, Ashley, Chase, Spencer, JT, Leigh Margaret, Owen, Matthew, Larry, Jr., Nicholas, Austin, and Amber; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and special thanks to his caregivers James Williams and Sarah Marshall. He was also survived by his fellow police officers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be his fellow law enforcement officers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.