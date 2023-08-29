Jimmy Eugene Jay

August 29, 2023

Jimmy Eugene Jay, age 82, of Atmore, AL, passed away on August 27, 2023. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Poarch, AL, to Henison Jay and Lindy Rolin Jay. He served 43 years as lieutenant with the Atmore Police Department. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Linda Johnson and Charlene Pugh and his grandchildren, Patrick Jay and Jeremy Jay.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia McCall Jay; his children: Randy (Joyce) Jay, Ronnie (Martha) Jay, Roger Jay, Robin (Stephanie) Jay, Sharon (Todd) Stearns, and Jeffrey (Meg) Diedtrich; son-in-law, Larry Pugh; stepchildren: Jonathan McCurdy, Christopher McCurdy and Michael McCurdy; his grandchildren: Anna, Michael, Alex, Steven, Jonathan, Josh, Jennifer, Cindy, Michelle, Amy, Lisa, Christopher, Timothy, Harlee, Riley, Jace, Ashley, Chase, Spencer, JT, Leigh Margaret, Owen, Matthew, Larry, Jr., Nicholas, Austin, and Amber; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and special thanks to his caregivers James Williams and Sarah Marshall. He was also survived by his fellow police officers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be his fellow law enforcement officers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 