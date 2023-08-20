Hot. Like Very, Very Hot For The Week.
August 20, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
