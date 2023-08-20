Hot. Like Very, Very Hot For The Week.

August 20, 2023

f

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 