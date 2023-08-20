Hot. Like Very, Very Hot For The Week.

f

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.