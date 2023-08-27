High Sunday 100+ With A Chance Of Scattered Storms

August 27, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 111. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

