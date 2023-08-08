Heat Advisory, High Around 95 Tuesday

August 8, 2023

A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

