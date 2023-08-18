Harold Ray Brown

Mr. Harold Ray Brown, age 80, passed away, Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home in Atmore, AL; surrounded by his loving family. He has resided most of his life in McDavid, FL; before moving to Atmore. He was an Elder and Pastor of Union Primitive Baptist Church.

Mr. Brown enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching and taking all the kids to all their sporting events He always enjoyed sitting down to watch a good western.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Van Daw (Maggie Hall) Brown, one son, Steven A. Brown, four brothers, Van Brown, Jr; Isaac Brown, Edward Brown, Harvey Brown, four sisters, Shirley, Effie, Ida Mae, and Dorris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Oleta Brown, of Atmore, AL; one son, Gerald Brown, of Atmore, AL; one daughter, Cynthia (Chris) Smith, of Warner Robbins, GA; one brother, Troy (Betty) Brown, of McDavid, FL; daughter in-law, Angie Brown, of Pensacola, FL; nine grandchildren, Derek Brown, Katie Miliam, Roy Brown, Carrie Simonye, Tammie Stump, Jackson Smith, Kendal Smith, Presleigh Smith, Ella Smith, fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Elder, Michael Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Walnut Hill.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jackson Smith, Roy Brown, Michael Stump, Nicholas Simonye, Derek Brown, and Roger Miliam.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tristen Pace, Gabe Stump, Danny Ray Brown, and Landon Brown.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements