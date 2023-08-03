Federal Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Attempted Robbery Of Sports Bar

August 3, 2023

After a three-day trial, a federal jury in Pensacola found Quinton Laterral Pete guilty of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Just before 4 a.m. on March 9, 2022, two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar next to Cordova Mall were shot at point blank range by Pete, 34, during an attempted robbery of the business.

The victims were not able to identify the shooter at the time because of their wounds, but they provided a general description to law enforcement. Law enforcement obtained surveillance videos from surrounding businesses and identified a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area at the time of the crime.

Pete was apprehended the next day in Dallas driving a matching vehicle registered in his name. Pete was in possession of the firearm that was used in the commission of the robbery, as later identified by ballistics comparison. Pete’s phone location also placed him in the area at the time he committed the crime.

Pete has prior felony convictions for burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, grand theft, and shooting at within or into a dwelling, and was released from prison just seven months before the Coyote’s shooting.

Pete faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 26.

Written by William Reynolds 

 