Edward Eugene ‘Billy’ Bush

Edward Eugene “Billy” Bush answered the call of the Master of Breath on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family as he went Home. Billy is preceded in death by his father Willis Bush, mother Edna Marie Godwin, sisters Margaret Beasley, Sybil Phelps, Louise Smith, Diane Little, and brothers Charles Bush and Hiram Bush. He is survived by wife of 68 years Addie Ruth Beasley Bush, sons Ken (Sharon) Bush, Byron (Sally) Bush, and daughter Cindy (Dan) Helms, grandchildren Curtis (Lisa) Bush, Kyna (Lalo) Magaña, Cely (Marvin) Morales, Leron (Tori) Bush, Cheryl Bush, Trina (Mark) Sizemore, and Kevin Augustine, great grandchildren Mikayla Bush, Chase and Tatyana Hulsey, Audrey Bush, Dustin Mitchell, Curtis Bush, Jr., Ethan and Miley Magaña, Cydney Sizemore, Skyler and Wyatt Morales, Emmy Dee and Theo Bush, expectant great-great grandchildren Addie Ruth Bush and Xander Andrew Mitchell, brothers Joe and Wayne Bush, sisters Rose Hutchinson, Alice Toohill, and Vivian Douglass, and a great many nieces and nephews. Billy was born in Covington County, Alabama where he helped his parents provide for their large family by farming alongside his father. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before moving to Pensacola, Florida where he worked as a Mechanic Supervisor at Monsanto Textile Company for 32 years. After retiring from Monsanto, he worked as Warehouse Supervisor at Gulf Coast Marine and several part-time jobs for several years before fully retiring to devote full time to work on his “Honey Do” list. Billy was a member of Stokes Lodge F&AM Grand Lodge of Alabama for 68 years, the Scottish Rite Valley of Pensacola, Union No. 7 York Rite, R&SM, No. 6 Mount Horeb RAM, Coeur De Lion Commandry #1 Knights Templar, San Carlos Conclave Red Cross of Constantine, Spirit of Truth Tabernacle LXXI Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar, and Order of the Eastern Star No. 244 for 55 years. He was also a Beloved Elder of the Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee Indian tribe. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Billy was a beacon of strength, love, and wisdom for his family and the community. He and his Wife Ruth together built a life full of memories, love, and laughter. As the patriarch of the Bush family, Billy exemplified hard work, dedication, and unwavering love. Family always remained his top priority. He was a cornerstone, always there to offer advice, share a story, or lend a helping hand. Billy loved to laugh and have fun with his family and friends. He enjoyed working outdoors and he could figure out how to fix anything. He also loved good food and was known to carry a fork in his shirt pocket just in case. Billy’s legacy of love, tenacity, and kindness will forever be etched in the memories of all who knew him. He was not just the patriarch of the Bush family but also a stalwart pillar of the community. He will be sorely missed but his teachings and values will live on for generations to come.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Dr. Dale Patterson and Rev. Ronald Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:30AM prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.