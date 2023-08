Cantonment Native Serving On Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz

A Cantonment native is serving on the USS Nimitz. Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Devante Bonham is pictured performing maintenance on a flight control mission computer aboard the aircraft carrier recently. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. Photo for NorthEscambia.com by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes, click to enlarge.