Breakfast And Lunch Are Free For Every Student At 44 Escambia Schools; Others Must Apply

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools in Escambia County. Applications must be submitted for free or reduced price lunches at all other schools.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school. However, siblings attending schools not on the CEP list will need to apply for eligibility.

The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.

Meal applications, or payment, will be required at: Beulah Elementary, Blue Angels Elementary, Cook Elementary, Cordova Park Elementary, Hellen Caro Elementary, Kingsfield Elementary, Suter Elementary, Brown Barge Middle, Ransom Middle, Tate High and West Florida High. Parents at these schools should plan on providing their child with money for their meals until eligibility is established to avoid creating a deficit in their account. Funds can be added to student accounts online at myschoolapps.com.

This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and was not related to the pandemic.

Free meal schools are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bellview Elementary

Bratt Elementary

Byrneville Elementary

Brentwood Elementary

C.A. Weis Elementary

Ensley Elementary

Ferry Pass Elementary

Global Learning Academy

Holm Elementary

Jim Allen Elementary

Lincoln Park Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longleaf Elementary

McArthur Elementary

Molino Park Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Navy Point Elementary

Oakcrest Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Scenic Heights Elementary

O.J. Semmes Elementary

Sherwood Elementary

Warrington Elementary

West Pensacola Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bailey Middle

Bellview Middle

Beulah Middle

Ernest Ward Middle

Ferry Pass Middle

Workman Middle

HIGH SCHOOLS

Escambia High

Northview High

Pensacola High

Pine Forest High

Washington High

OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS

Acceleration Academy

Achieve Academy

Capstone

Escambia Westgate Center

Hope Horizon

Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy

Success Academy

Free/reduced meal applications are available here.

Pictured: An Escambia County School lunch. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.