Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Canceled in Biloxi After Just Two Batters

August 28, 2023

Only two batters into the series finale between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers, rain forced the delay and eventual cancellation of Sunday’s game at MGM Park. As it was the final regular season matchup between the two teams, the game will not be made up.

Victor Mesa Jr. singled against Carlos Rodriguez to lead off the ballgame, and before Jacob Berry could complete his at-bat, a rapid arrival of intense rain prompted the teams to take cover.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 