Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Canceled in Biloxi After Just Two Batters

Only two batters into the series finale between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers, rain forced the delay and eventual cancellation of Sunday’s game at MGM Park. As it was the final regular season matchup between the two teams, the game will not be made up.

Victor Mesa Jr. singled against Carlos Rodriguez to lead off the ballgame, and before Jacob Berry could complete his at-bat, a rapid arrival of intense rain prompted the teams to take cover.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer