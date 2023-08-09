Another Hot, Muggy Heat Advisory Kind Of Day
August 9, 2023
Another heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments