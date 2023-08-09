Another Hot, Muggy Heat Advisory Kind Of Day

August 9, 2023

Another heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

