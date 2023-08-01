Affidavit Details Arrest Of Cantonment Woman For Impersonating An FDLE Agent

A Cantonment woman has been charged with impersonating a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Office, and agents say there may be more victims.

FDLE agents arrested 35-year old Bobbie Lei Sales of Novak Road on one felony count of falsely impersonating a police officer.

According to a FDLE warrant affidavit obtained by NorthEscambia.com, FDLE said Sales went to a residence on Pauline Street in Cantonment in May wearing a gun on her right hip with a silver badge on the other that said “FDLE”. The resident told investigators that Sales stood with her hand on the firearm, advising that she was watching the house.

“Sales then advised (the victim) that his house was going to be raided in one week and that she was coming inside to find out what he does for a living,” an FDLE arrest warrant affidavit states. “Sales then accused him of being a drug dealer and told (the victime) she was going to get him shut down.”

The victim called FDLE the following more to report the situation, leading to the investigation and arrest.

Last year, Sales went to the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center and provided a special agent with six different addresses and narcotics related information, the report states. FDLE conducted “several hours of surveillance in the areas” and found no evidence of narcotics activity.

In June 2023, an FDLE agent received a call from a local car dealership service department reporting that Bobbie Hazelbaker, later positively identified as Bobbe Lei Sales, brought her Tahoe in for service and stated that she worked for FDLE. The car dealership employee is a former law enforcement officer. The employee asked if she knew a certain current FDLE employee, but she stated she did not.

The employee “said that Sales asked him to remove her tag from the vehicle while it was there and to check it for tracking devices”.

Sales was not charged with the incident at the car dealership, but it was noted in the warrant affidavit.

FDLE said the agency believes there could be more victims. Anyone that may have been approached by Sales identifying herself as a law enforcement officer is asked to contact FDLE in Pensacola at (800) 226-8574.