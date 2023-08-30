A Little Windy, High In The Upper 80s With A Chance Of Rain

August 30, 2023

For the latest on Idalia, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 