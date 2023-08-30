A Little Windy, High In The Upper 80s With A Chance Of Rain

For the latest on Idalia, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.