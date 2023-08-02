Tate Lil Aggies Cheer Camp, Northview Mini Chief Cheer Camp Both Coming Soon

Youth cheerleading clinics are coming up at both Tate and Northview high schools.

TATE HIGH SCHOOL

The Tate High School Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic will be Saturday, September 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon with a parent showcase at noon.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 1.

All Lil Aggie athletes will receive an Exclusive 2023 Lil Aggie t-shirt and a Lil Aggie hair bow. In addition, they will receive free admission into the varsity football game on Friday, September 29, 2023, where they will get to participate in the pregame runout and cheer the first quarter of the game with the Tate Varsity Cheerleaders.

The Lil’ Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic will teach athletes proper stretch techniques, Tate sideline cheers, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. All Lil Aggies will be provided with a snack and drink as they leave the cheer clinic.

For a Tate Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic printable registration form and more information, click here.

NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

The Northview Mini Chief Cheerleading Clinic will be held September 8 and September 22 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $35 per child with snacks and drinks included. Campers or teams will learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance and have fun. They will also have a chance to cheer with the Northview cheerleaders under the Friday night lights at an upcoming football game.

Attendees should have comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. Questions? Email lauren.ashleymccall@yahoo.com

Pictured: The 2023 Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.