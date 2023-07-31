Upper 90s Each Day, Chance Of PM Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.