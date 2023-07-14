Thunderstorms Likely For Friday With Possible Heavy Rain
July 14, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.
