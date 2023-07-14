Thunderstorms Likely For Friday With Possible Heavy Rain

July 14, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 