The Heat Is On! Highs About 99-100 The Next Few Days, Higher Heat Index
July 30, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
