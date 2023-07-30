The Heat Is On! Highs About 99-100 The Next Few Days, Higher Heat Index

July 30, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

