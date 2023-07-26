Sunny And About 95 Today, Slight Rain Chance

July 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

