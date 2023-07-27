Son Facing Charges After Being Shot In The Buttocks By His Father

July 27, 2023

An Escambia County man was charged after being shot in the buttocks by his father during an argument Wednesday evening.

Robert Ryan Palmer, 33, was charged with misdemeanor battery and felony abuse of a disabled person.

Deputies arrived at the home on Peakview Drive off Guidy Lane to find Palmer face down on a laundry room floor screaming that he was bleeding out and going to die. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment where he was medically cleared and taken to jail.

Palmer came to the home intoxicated, belligerent and asking for money, according to an arrest report. He reportedly slapped his mother “upside the head” before trying to attack his father. The father, who has an amputated leg, attempted to defend himself before Palmer took his cane and hit the father in the face, the report continues.

In fear for his life, the father aimed his gun at Palmer’s hip and fired, the ECSO said.

Palmer remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday without bond.

In an unrelated incident, a son was shot by his father in Escambia County, Alabama, Thursday evening.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 