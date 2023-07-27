Son Facing Charges After Being Shot In The Buttocks By His Father

An Escambia County man was charged after being shot in the buttocks by his father during an argument Wednesday evening.

Robert Ryan Palmer, 33, was charged with misdemeanor battery and felony abuse of a disabled person.

Deputies arrived at the home on Peakview Drive off Guidy Lane to find Palmer face down on a laundry room floor screaming that he was bleeding out and going to die. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment where he was medically cleared and taken to jail.

Palmer came to the home intoxicated, belligerent and asking for money, according to an arrest report. He reportedly slapped his mother “upside the head” before trying to attack his father. The father, who has an amputated leg, attempted to defend himself before Palmer took his cane and hit the father in the face, the report continues.

In fear for his life, the father aimed his gun at Palmer’s hip and fired, the ECSO said.

Palmer remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday without bond.

