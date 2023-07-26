Father Shoots Son Multiple Times Near Flomaton

July 26, 2023

A man reportedly shot his son near Flomaton Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and Flomaton Police Department responded to a reported shots fired incident in the 900 block of Old Highway 31 just west of Pollard about 4 p.m.

They arrive to find an adult male in the yard suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. They later learned, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson, that the man’s father had gone to an area hospital to seek treatment for a laceration to his head.

Jackson said the investigation revealed that the son had pulled a firearm on the father and struck him in the head. As the disturbance escalated, the father pulled his handgun and shot the son multiple times.

The son was airlifted to an area trauma center. An update on his condition was not available.

Jackson said the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Jackson thanked Flomaton Police, D.W. McMillan Ambulance and other first responders for their assistance.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

